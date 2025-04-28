Solved How to disable / Remove default workspace?
-
mramnesia8
I love the workspace function, but I wholeheartedly dislike that there is a "default" one that I cannot customise or remove. Is it possible to either disable it completely, and only show my own created workspace, or at the very least, customise it with a custom name?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@mramnesia8
Hi, the "Default Workspace" is the window, you cant remove it.
We have two feature requests about but they are not tagged from the Vivaldi team and got low user votes.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85176/remove-the-default-window-entry-in-workspaces-list
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85791/treat-the-default-workspace-like-any-other
-
Mmramnesia8 has marked this topic as solved