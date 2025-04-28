Question about YouTube and investing.com (Vivaldi 7.3)
-
RasheedHolland
First of all, I don't think these problems are specifically related to Vivaldi, but I just wonder if you guys are seeing the same as me.
About YouTube, if you login into your Gmail address, then normally speaking you would automatically be logged in into YouTube, but this doesn't happen anymore. I have not checked this in Edge and Firefox, because I do not trust them.
About investing.com, it takes quite some time for it to load articles. Keep scrolling until you see the ''Loading more'' button and see how long it takes before it load the articles. I also see this with Firefox and Edge, but investing.com claims it must be a problem on my system.
-
@RasheedHolland said in Question about YouTube and investing.com (Vivaldi 7.3):
About investing.com, it takes quite some time for it to load articles. Keep scrolling until you see the ''Loading more'' button and see how long it takes before it load the articles. I also see this with Firefox and Edge, but investing.com claims it must be a problem on my system.
No, broken website which does not embed data correctly. Not a problem of browser or your OS.
@RasheedHolland said in Question about YouTube and investing.com (Vivaldi 7.3):
About YouTube, if you login into your Gmail address, then normally speaking you would automatically be logged in into YouTube, but this doesn't happen anymore.
Check if you block Settings → Privacy → Webpage Permissions → Third Party Sign-In
-
RasheedHolland
@DoctorG said in Question about YouTube and investing.com (Vivaldi 7.3):
@RasheedHolland said in Question about YouTube and investing.com (Vivaldi 7.3):
About investing.com, it takes quite some time for it to load articles. Keep scrolling until you see the ''Loading more'' button and see how long it takes before it load the articles. I also see this with Firefox and Edge, but investing.com claims it must be a problem on my system.
No, broken website which does not embed data correctly. Not a problem of browser or your OS.
OK thanks for checking, I will contact them again. I can't believe this level of amateurism from webdevelopers. It also took almost 6 months for Yahoo Finance to fix problems with streaming stock quotes.
@RasheedHolland said in Question about YouTube and investing.com (Vivaldi 7.3):
About YouTube, if you login into your Gmail address, then normally speaking you would automatically be logged in into YouTube, but this doesn't happen anymore.
Check if you block Settings → Privacy → Webpage Permissions → Third Party Sign-In
No, I didn't change anything. But I didn't know about this setting, the strange thing is that I can't see to manually add https://accounts.google.com/, can you test this? I do believe that Google made some changes, some idiot messed up once again, it's so annoying.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@RasheedHolland When i am logged in at GMail or Google account, i am also logged in at Youtube.
Do you block Settings → Privacy → Third Party Cookies?
Do you block in Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Third Party Login?
Did you try to clear all cookies (search for google, search for youtube in list of Cookies → Saved Cookies)?
Did you try to clear Cache?
-
@DoctorG said in Question about YouTube and investing.com (Vivaldi 7.3):
@RasheedHolland When i am logged in at GMail or Google account, i am also logged in at Youtube.
Do you block Settings → Privacy → Third Party Cookies?
Do you block in Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Third Party Login?
Did you try to clear all cookies (search for google, search for youtube in list of Cookies → Saved Cookies)?
Did you try to clear Cache?
OK I see, so you don't get this problem? Then I guess I should indeed try the stuff that you mentioned. Very weird that these problems can arise out of nothing.
-
@DoctorG said in Question about YouTube and investing.com (Vivaldi 7.3):
@RasheedHolland When i am logged in at GMail or Google account, i am also logged in at Youtube.
BTW, I just saw something very weird, if I go to youtube.com without being logged in, I now get to see a blank page, so I don't see any video thumbnails? I also get this in Edge and Firefox, what the heck is going on?
-
@RasheedHolland Same as me.
Perhaps some Youtube experiment. Or the Youtube
history is not activated.
-
@DoctorG said in Question about YouTube and investing.com (Vivaldi 7.3):
@RasheedHolland Same as me.
OK, so this must a bug on youtube.com, the problem is you can't even easily contact these guys, these companies should be ashamed!
BTW, thanks for the help, I just saw that after deleting all cookies on accounts.google.com and youtube.com, and also allowing third party cookies on youtube.com, the problem seems to be fixed.
-
@RasheedHolland said in Question about YouTube and investing.com (Vivaldi 7.3):
BTW, thanks for the help,
I am glad to have helped you.
I just saw that after deleting all cookies on accounts.google.com and youtube.com, and also allowing third party cookies on youtube.com, the problem seems to be fixed.
Good.