WebsiteCrashes or Fails to Load on Vivaldi
lukedukeasaka
Hi everyone,
I'm experiencing an issue with the Deepgram website (playground.deepgram.com) on Vivaldi for Windows.
Either the page crashes or it doesn't load properly. However, the site works fine on Firefox (on the same PC) and also on Vivaldi Mobile.
Here’s what I’ve tried so far:
Reinstalled Vivaldi
Opened the site in Guest mode and Private Window
Disabled the Efficiency mode (by the way, the usual trick to disable Efficiency mode on Windows doesn't seem to work anymore-I’m not sure if it’s because I’m on a laptop)
Disabled hardware acceleration
None of these steps solved the problem. Other websites work normally in Vivaldi, and my antivirus doesn’t seem to be blocking anything.
Is anyone else having issues with Deepgram on Vivaldi for Windows? Any ideas for further troubleshooting? Thanks!
I have screenshots to show the difference
mib2berlin Soprano
@lukedukeasaka
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Windows 11, Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11.
Maybe it is a GPU/Driver/Vivaldi issue.
Try to disbale Hardware Acceleration in Settings > Webpages, restart Vivaldi.