Hi everyone,

I'm experiencing an issue with the Deepgram website (playground.deepgram.com) on Vivaldi for Windows.

Either the page crashes or it doesn't load properly. However, the site works fine on Firefox (on the same PC) and also on Vivaldi Mobile.

Here’s what I’ve tried so far:

Reinstalled Vivaldi

Opened the site in Guest mode and Private Window

Disabled the Efficiency mode (by the way, the usual trick to disable Efficiency mode on Windows doesn't seem to work anymore-I’m not sure if it’s because I’m on a laptop)

Disabled hardware acceleration

None of these steps solved the problem. Other websites work normally in Vivaldi, and my antivirus doesn’t seem to be blocking anything.

Is anyone else having issues with Deepgram on Vivaldi for Windows? Any ideas for further troubleshooting? Thanks!

I have screenshots to show the difference



