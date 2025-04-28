I would like to have side panels, with different toolbar buttons and web panels, on both sides of the screen. I would get a better workflow if I could use two panels for different kind of things. For example things for "internal" Vivaldi stuff like bookmarks, window handling and notes on the left side - and downloads, web sites panels and page options on the right side.

Using the bottom panel is not an option because I want the panels to be visual in eye height.

An alternative to having another dedicated side panel could be to make it possible to move the bottom (status) panel to the side. But that would require that the "buttons" like page zoom and clock are rotated so that the text is horizontal. Putting these on the current side panel make them vertical and that is not a good workflow.