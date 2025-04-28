Extensions Bar Overflow Issue — Extensions Don't Auto-Collapse on Smaller Windows
Jainil2003
Hi everyone,
First off, I want to say that I really love Vivaldi! I've been using it since the early days because of the incredible customization and flexibility it offers — no other browser even comes close.
However, there's a persistent UI issue that has been bothering me for quite some time: when the Vivaldi window is resized smaller, the extensions toolbar does not automatically collapse into a dropdown, unlike in other Chromium-based browsers like Chrome and Edge.
To make it easier to understand, I've recorded a short video comparing how Microsoft Edge handles this properly vs how Vivaldi currently behaves:
Instead of grouping excess extensions into a neat dropdown when the window shrinks, Vivaldi just keeps pushing them outwards, making the toolbar look messy and less polished.
I had raised this issue earlier on the forum and on Discord, but it still hasn't been addressed. It's a small detail, but it significantly impacts the clean and professional feel of the browser — especially for users who install a lot of extensions.
Please consider fixing this!
I really believe it would make a big difference to the overall experience.
Thanks again to the amazing team behind Vivaldi for all your hard work.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Jainil2003
Hi, did you check if enable Drop-Down Menu help?
@Jainil2003 Also , if you tend to minimize the window quite often , you might move the extensions to the panel area so you can always scroll them without being constrainted by the horizontal space