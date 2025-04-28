Hi everyone,

First off, I want to say that I really love Vivaldi! I've been using it since the early days because of the incredible customization and flexibility it offers — no other browser even comes close.

However, there's a persistent UI issue that has been bothering me for quite some time: when the Vivaldi window is resized smaller, the extensions toolbar does not automatically collapse into a dropdown, unlike in other Chromium-based browsers like Chrome and Edge.

To make it easier to understand, I've recorded a short video comparing how Microsoft Edge handles this properly vs how Vivaldi currently behaves:

Can't add video because it mark as spam

Instead of grouping excess extensions into a neat dropdown when the window shrinks, Vivaldi just keeps pushing them outwards, making the toolbar look messy and less polished.

I had raised this issue earlier on the forum and on Discord, but it still hasn't been addressed. It's a small detail, but it significantly impacts the clean and professional feel of the browser — especially for users who install a lot of extensions.

Please consider fixing this!

I really believe it would make a big difference to the overall experience.

Thanks again to the amazing team behind Vivaldi for all your hard work.