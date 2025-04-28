Search History – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3670.4
jane.n Vivaldi Team
In this Snapshot we introduce a new option for the Address Field drop-down menu and a selection of other changes.
@jane-n
Added animation when scrolling and this line - I think it's unnecessary.
It gives the overall impression of a sloppy GUI: the animation is too flawed, I see white blinks and unpleasant twitching. And there is no practical sense in the line with the name of the current site: the user will instantly forget what site he is on?
It's clear that the intention was to make it beautiful, but it turned out to be the opposite.
@far4
Hi, cant see any difference in scrolling 7.2 to 7.4 but this extra line takes only space.
@mib2berlin
Whenever I scroll a web page, I see a sloppy animation with interface twitches, and it's not pleasing to the eye. The hiding of the top toolbar (omnibox, v-button, tabs) is accompanied by an unpleasant "special effect". Since we are always scrolling - on long web pages, surfing can turn into a torment...
I even caught this moment:
The interface is frozen in this awkward pose.
@far4
Ah, now I understand, annoying but maybe a new Chromium "feature".
I take this phrase to mean that the problem is known but not yet solved?
@far4
Yes, report is under review now!
@jane-n
Fullscreen mode:
Scrolling videos in facebook feeds causes lags and pauses.
try this:
- open m.facebook.com
- scroll down until you find a video of the feeds (where you can start doomscrolling)
- doom scroll
You'll see that the videos start with lags and pauses, or freeze before starting playback.
Duckduckgo is blazing fast, instead: videos start with no delay, run smoothly and don't stop, nor have lags.
Hello,
I've noticed the same issue as RX21 a frustrating issue when using the browser on my phone in horizontal mode. When I scroll down a page or open videos in fullscreen, the top bar showing the website name (like in the screenshot vivaldi.com) stays visible the whole time. It doesn't auto-hide like it usually should, and it’s really annoying, especially when watching videos because it blocks part of the screen and ruins the experience. Could this be fixed or at least made optional?