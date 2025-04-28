@nootelepat4 Traleted by Bing image OCR:

OH, HOW MANY WONDERFUL DISCOVERIES DOES THE OMSK LAND PREPARE FOR US!

We are used to the fact that everything connected with exoticism, mysteries and secrets is somewhere far from our home.

and we go to the ends of the earth for impressions. Meanwhile, our native Omsk

land presents many amazing finds to the inquisitive observer.

These fragments of ancient ceramics

were found north of Krutaya Gorun, where construction was underway.

You could say they were lying underfoot. They were found by Sergey Tsymbalyuk, whose hobbies include history and

archaeology.

It is clear that the ancient masters had already put pottery production

on stream: for example, they had a lot of special stamps for applying

ornaments. On one of the four



even imprints of the master's fingers



And the director of the Museum of Fine Arts named after Vrubel, Professor

B. A. Konikov, gave an accurate assessment of the



find: these fragments date back to

different times - from the 10th century to

AD to the 9th century AD, and

their age is from 1,100 to 3,000 years. They

can be attributed to the Potnevashi culture, which belonged to the ancestors of the southern Kants, those who live in

Surgut Priob today.

It turns out that this find is not so rare for our area, which analyzes relics even older. Thus, in

Sargatka, scientists have discovered a settlement, the age of which is estimated at

15 thousand years!

Specialists are particularly interested in ancient drawings, and the meaning

of the ornament on ceramic products

has been hotly debated for more than one century. No one has yet made a definitive verdict, but, for example,

it was possible to prove that the symbols on the burial utensils of the Sargat culture, found in one of the burials, are associated with heroic eros

and EMPHASIZE THE HIGH MILITARY

status of the buried,

And the Oka land, without a doubt,

contains many more amazing

discoveries ...