Ancient ceramics.
-
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@nootelepat4
Hello,
welcome here.
In the international Vivaldi forum, please translate English texts if necessary.
A link to a message is always good too.
Otherwise, please post in the Russian language forum
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/20/русский-russian
-
Ryszard Supporters
@nootelepat4 said in Ancient ceramics.:
![ee9c01c2-ab72-4fda-a765-1e51e37aa22a-__А.jpg]
If you insert a picture with letters then either instead of ee9c01c2-ab72-4fda-a765-1e51e37aa22a-__А.jpg rewrite the text from the picture or provide the source of the picture, such as a 'scan from a newspaper ....'
-
Ryszard Supporters
@ingolftopf said in Ancient ceramics.:
translate English texts if necessary
But here it is not necessary. Whoever is interested in old shells found in the Omsk area will either read the orginal or use https://translate.google.com/?sl=auto&tl=pl&op=images
By the way:
https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct/ - the word 'English' occurs only in the context of Some are native English speakers, others have different native languages.
But for this on https://vivaldi.com/privacy/community-terms-of-use/ I find:
What you agree not to do
Harass, intimidate or threaten other members of the community.
In my opinion, your statement is inconsistent with this rule.
@ingolftopf said in Ancient ceramics.:
Otherwise, please post in the Russian language forum
That is, you send it to the ghetto.
-
@nootelepat4 Traleted by Bing image OCR:
OH, HOW MANY WONDERFUL DISCOVERIES DOES THE OMSK LAND PREPARE FOR US!
We are used to the fact that everything connected with exoticism, mysteries and secrets is somewhere far from our home.
and we go to the ends of the earth for impressions. Meanwhile, our native Omsk
land presents many amazing finds to the inquisitive observer.
These fragments of ancient ceramics
were found north of Krutaya Gorun, where construction was underway.
You could say they were lying underfoot. They were found by Sergey Tsymbalyuk, whose hobbies include history and
archaeology.
It is clear that the ancient masters had already put pottery production
on stream: for example, they had a lot of special stamps for applying
ornaments. On one of the four
These fragments of firewood
even imprints of the master's fingers
were found to the sovoru from Krutaya Gorka,
And the director of the Museum of Fine Arts named after Vrubel, Professor
B. A. Konikov, gave an accurate assessment of the
construction.
find: these fragments date back to
different times - from the 10th century to
Photo by Zinaida POLYAKOVA.
AD to the 9th century AD, and
their age is from 1,100 to 3,000 years. They
can be attributed to the Potnevashi culture, which belonged to the ancestors of the southern Kants, those who live in
Surgut Priob today.
It turns out that this find is not so rare for our area, which analyzes relics even older. Thus, in
Sargatka, scientists have discovered a settlement, the age of which is estimated at
15 thousand years!
Specialists are particularly interested in ancient drawings, and the meaning
of the ornament on ceramic products
has been hotly debated for more than one century. No one has yet made a definitive verdict, but, for example,
it was possible to prove that the symbols on the burial utensils of the Sargat culture, found in one of the burials, are associated with heroic eros
and EMPHASIZE THE HIGH MILITARY
status of the buried,
And the Oka land, without a doubt,
contains many more amazing
discoveries ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Ancient ceramics.:
Translated by Bing image OCR:
It is awesome what AI can do now. This what Grok 3 makes of the same Russian text in the image. I wonder which is closest to the original text?
Oh, how many wonderful discoveries the spirit of enlightenment prepares for us!
We learned that back in Soviet times, in the village of Kostenki, near Voronezh, on the banks of the Don River, a Paleolithic site was discovered dating back about 35,000 years.
The most interesting finds were discovered by archaeologist Sergei Zamyatnin: numerous bones of the Kostenki mammoth, one of the oldest dwellings made of mammoth bones.
In one of the dwellings in Kostenki, in the cultural layer, in addition to the bones of ancient animals, archaeologists discovered the remains of mammoth bones with traces of scratches made with flint tools. According to experts, A. Konov, an art historian from Voronezh, said that at that time – from 10 to 9 thousand years ago, in Voronezh – or 1100 to 3000 years earlier than in Mesopotamia, primitive agriculture existed. And today there is evidence of the ancient agricultural culture of the Trypillia period.
It is noteworthy that there were no such agricultural centers in the Caucasus at that time, and even in Egypt, agriculture appeared later – 15 thousand years ago.
Particularly significant are the statements of archaeologists and experts about the connection of the Kostenki culture with the Trypillia culture, which is considered one of the most ancient cultures in the world.
Undoubtedly, without a doubt, all this...
The figurines were discovered in one of the dwellings in Kostenki near Voronezh, in the cultural layer of the Kostenki mammoth bones.
Photo by Zinayda POLYAKOVA.
-