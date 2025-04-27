Change Color of Active Tab
ddferrari Supporters
I personally would like to have the option to change the active tab's color to make it stand out. When I have multiple tabs open, it is difficult to see where it actually is in the lineup. I'm using a dark theme and the active tab's color is differentiated only by one shade.
I realize this may be theme related and up to the creator, but if it could indeed be a global setting it would be nice!
Thanks Vivaldi Team!! I was a huge Opera fan in the day and now I'm a Vivaldi fanboy!
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, we have this request since 2017 but it is only tagged as NICE TO HAVE.
As it is possible to do this with CSS modding I would not wait for this.
Check the thread, maybe backwards to get more information.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16674/color-a-single-tab-or-tab-group