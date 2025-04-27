Dragging multiple tabs from window panel to bookmark window loses titles
-
- select multiple tabs in the window panel
- drag them over into the bookmarks window
- notice that the bookmarks will not show the title of the tabs, even though they are visible in the window panel
If you only drag one tab at a time, the bookmark will created with the title.
Is this reproducible? Is it a known bug?
-
I reproduced it, please report.
It works when the tabs are selected from the tab bar and dragged in the bookmarks side panel, but not when dragged from the windows side panel.
-
OK, reported as VB-116605
-
@heinzstr Duplicate of VB-65809 "Boookmark dragged from overflow to the visible bookmarks bar loses it's title - Confirmed
-
@DoctorG Thanks, but is this really a duplicate? What I found has nothing to do with the bookmarks bar. Of course it might be the same piece of code that's responsible, but do we know that already?
-
@heinzstr VB-65809 is a "master" report which has other reports related to title loss after dragging.
If it is same code that will be decided by dev team.
-
@DoctorG said in Dragging multiple tabs from window panel to bookmark window loses titles:
VB-65809
that means it's known from long ago and still unresolved
-