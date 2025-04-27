Newbi w Easy Questions!
-
Windows 11, Firefox User!
I want to learn Vivaldi but keep my Firefox until I feel safe to remove!
Can I have 2 browsers on my desktop without messing my system up and is it easy to
transfer all my Firefox bookmarks to Vivaldi?
I have not downloaded V 7.3 yet but wanted to get some answers on the above before I do! Thanks David N.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@dnavratil There is no problem with having multiple browsers installed. You can import Bookmarks, Passwords, History, Extensions, and Open Tabs from Mozilla Firefox.
-
I always have several browsers installed. There is no one browser that can render everything on the Internet correctly. Internet standards are not enforced and there are all sorts of weird websites out there. I use Vivaldi by default, but I have Brave, Firefox, and Zen on my notebooks and I also have Kiwi on my phone. They don't interfere with each other at all.
-
Thank you all for the quick responses! I just installed V and will have some learning to do!
David N.