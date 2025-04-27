Rss feeds missing from left hand panel
I rely on the RSS feed for following most things. as of today its no longer there. is there any way to bring it back?
@SleepingWillow welcome to the forum!
Right click any existing icon, choose to customize the toolbar, and then drag and drop the RSS icon from the customization box to the toolbar where you want it
@WildEnte Whenever I try to move the RSS feed over there it doesn't appear.
Pesala Ambassador
@SleepingWillow What do have in Settings, Feeds?Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds
or
Enable Feeds
@Pesala Yes, feeds are enabled in settings
Pesala Ambassador
@SleepingWillow I currently subscribe to no Feeds, so I removed the Panel, but I can display it by customising the Panel Toolbar.
yojimbo274064400
What happens when you press
Ctrl+
Eto open Quick Commands dialogue window, type
feeds paneland select Feeds Panel list under Commands?
@yojimbo274064400 I don't have that option.
yojimbo274064400
This implies Feeds are not enabled in Settings > Mail. If that is not the case try disabling and enabling to see if that inproves the situation.