Mail Panel > All Accounts shows no indication of account's offline status
yojimbo274064400
Steps to reproduce:
- set Take Account Offline as highlighted below:
Expected result:
Mail Panel > All Accounts should show indication of account's offline status
Actual result:
Mail Panel > All Accounts shows no indication of account's offline status, as highlighted below:
Raised as VB-116629.