Shift-Click on Reload Button Duplicates Tab
-
VinceAggrippino
7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows
When I shift-click on the reload button, it duplicates the tab instead of doing a hard refresh as I expected. Is this the expected behavior?
I thought that Shift-Reload was the right way, but a web search tells me that Ctrl-Reload is more common.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@VinceAggrippino There seems to be an error in the Help file, but Shift+Reload does duplicate the active tab.
Duplicating Tabs
To create an exact copy of a tab including its history, choose Duplicate Tab from the right-click context menu. Alternatively, click on Reload button on the Address Bar with a middle mouse button to clone the Active Tab.
Reported Bug as: VIV-1462 Missing Shortcut for Duplicating Tabs