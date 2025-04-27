This has me intrigued. I can't think of anything that might explain this assuming your observations are correct. But I do have a few tips to share that are related to sound quality.

I use Enhanced-h264 ify extension to make youtube serve the AAC (mp4a) codec, as it sounds better to my ears than the Opus codec, and to disable Loudness normalization to send the not normalized audio stream. That makes it sound better.

I use youtube to listen to music from a playlist that I keep. I am currently using Foobar with Youtube Source extension to keep a youtube playlist with Foobar using the Creative ASIO driver of my Auzentech X-Fi Forte sound card.