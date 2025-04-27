Email as file attachment & picklist for multiple labels
I have two questions about the Vivaldi email client:
Is there a way to include an existing email as an attachment in a new draft via drag & drop (without the diversions via save and then select as file attachment)?
Labels have the advantage that several labels can be assigned to an email; is there a way to select several labels in the list of labels at once - without having to reopen the list each time?
@stereiss #1 no, #2 select the email and bring up the labeling dialog with the L key
-
@WildEnte Please forgive the late response - I took a few days' holiday at Weinfrühling in Südburgenland. The solution to my second problem is perfect - and for the first there is still the diversions via the e-mail saved as a file.
P.S.: And many greetings from Oberfranken to Oberfranken, right?