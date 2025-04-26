"disappearing" taskbar.
joopvlam1946
Hi guys,
Lately I have a strange fenomenon happening. When my pc falls is wakened up from sleepmode, the task bar has disappeared . So I can't choose another program from there. It only appears when after the sleep mode and waking up again. My "workaround" is to minimalize the pending Vivaldi page and see wether the next page is another (not Vivaldi) page/program in which everything is normal again.
Is this a known problem or am I the only happy one to experience this?
Anyhow your assistence is appreciated.
Greetings, Joop
joopvlam1946
Oh, and of course I forgot to mention that, according to Vivaldi "help - about" page i have the latest stable version (7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64-bits)).