the left side bookmark panel randomly opens
hello,
the left side bookmark panel / window is randomly opened on a new browser window. i have gone into settings to try to always hide it.
when it is displayer i press F4 to close it.
how can i prevent the panel from ever being displayed on a new window?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@etc1760 The issue was fixed in 7.4 Snapshot.
[Panels] Open state is not remembered (VB-115919)
– https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/per-site-priorities-for-website-shortcuts-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3670-3/
I do not know when a 7.4 Stable will be released.
mib2berlin Soprano
@etc1760
Hi, it work only with Last Session enabled in Settings > General, maybe a workaround for you.
Cheers, mib
@DoctorG the update has corrected the problem ... so far
thanks
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@etc1760 said in the left side bookmark panel randomly opens:
the update has corrected the problem
You installed a 7.4 Snapshot (BETA) over the 7.3? Well, brave person. I never suggested a install of a Snapshot.
