Hi,
about speed dial.
when opening a folder with all bookmarks at once i get a request from 20 or more. Can i lower that number?
I also would like to remove the close-button from a folder, or alternatively i would suggest a Recycle Bin, i do not wish to loose 1000 sites by mistake
mib2berlin Soprano
@voessli
Hi, all possible, I guess you meant folders on the startpage speed dials.
Click on the gear icon right top and disable Show Delete Button.
Settings > Bookmarks > Maximum setting.
The recycle bin is in the bookmarks panel.
You can find all this information on the help pages, open with F1, search for speed dial:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/
@mib2berlin Perfect! Thank you
And for the developers, when switching from a big folder to the just opened bookmark/tab, and then switching back, you always get to the top of the folder..
PS. this issue seems to be fixed
Another thing, when middle-clicking on a big folder, just open this folder in a new tab, easy