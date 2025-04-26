Unable to test some quick commands
I was trying to add some command chains and realized that some of them are not executing when hitting the "test chain" button.
Here are some of those:
Previous tab(by order)
Previous tab(Recent)
Next tab(by order)
Next tab(Recent)
Tab cycler back
Tab cycler forward
I didn't test all of them so there might be more.
Can anyone confirm this?
Thanks.
Is there more than 1 tab open when testing?
Yes, I have 440 tabs opened.
When Test Chain appears to do nothing press
⌘+
Eand search for the command that failed, for example Previous Tab (Recent) to see if that works, then repeat with Quick Command name
Yes, when using command+E, they work.
But they don't execute when I do "test chain" in setting - quick commands - command chains.
Consider Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser and posting the resulting VB- reference here
luetage Supporters Soprano
@bsql61 Can’t confirm. Tested previous tab (recent) and it executes. Please try on a fresh profile. If it still doesn’t work, it might be macOS only.
I had just tried the latest version of snapshot and the same thing happen.
Some of the commands does not execute in setting - quick commands - command chains - test chain.