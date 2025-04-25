**Close multiple workspaces at once**
Hello,
Can I recommend a feature to close multiple workspaces at once?
Here's my problem:
I really like the way that Vivaldi does workspaces: It allows me to create a rabbit hole to focus on a specific topic, and while I am in a workspace, I am not distracted by anything else.
The problem is that I use a lot of workspaces, by which I create a workspace for each cognitive task.
Deleting a workspace is a huge pain: You have:
- Open the workspace menu (click), then
- go select it in the menu (click), then
- right-click it (click), then
- select "Delete workspace" (click), then
- click "Delete" in the confirmation dialog (click).
So 5 clicks, then there's a long pause while the tabs are garbage collected. And then boom, you end up in some random place — some other tab in some other workspace!
At that point you can:
- decide to find your way back to where you are coming from (and probably have lost your train of thought) or
- decide to keep going deleting workspaces, in which case you have another series of 5 mind-numbings clicks to do, with one long wait, and one warp experience.
What I would like to do instead is:
- Go to a "Manage workspaces" screen (maybe it has a keyboard shortcut, or maybe it's just in the "Windows" menu),
- Select with a checkbox in front of each workspace, and
- Click a button "Close all selected" — and/or, even a button "Close all workspaces" as an additional option.
This would address my only pain point with Vivaldi (being unable to close those workspaces makes the memory usage very bad).
Thanks!
Jérémie.
Pesala Ambassador
@lumbroso Try using the Windows and Tabs Panel. I think you can select multiple workspaces and close them all.
mib2berlin Soprano
@lumbroso
Hi, just want to mention about memory usage, use tab context menu to hibernate inactive workspaces.
I moved it on top of the menu, next to the most important > Close Other Tabs.
EDIT:
Use Ctrl+LMButton to select multiple workspaces.
@Pesala I can't tell you how grateful I am to you for pointing this out!
This solves my problem entirely!
There is no need for any feature request, but perhaps there could be a support article specifically on closing multiple workspaces (or maybe this forum post will become it :-), as I looked this up and all the information suggested this was not possible.
Thank you so much @Pesala !
@mib2berlin This is an excellent complement of information!
I am not sure I can figure out how to get access to the "Hibernate Inactive Workspaces."
The "Hibernate" option only appears when I am right-clicking tabs.
It's weird: I would expect the "Hibernate Inactive Workspaces" to be an option when context-clicking Workspaces. Or it could be in the window panel that @Pesala mentioned.
Could you explain how to get the "Hibernate Inactive Workspaces" option?
Could you explain how you move to the top of the context menu?
Thank you for this valuable knowledge-sharing!
EDIT:
Use Ctrl+LMButton to select multiple workspaces.
Doesn't work for me? I tried all manners of clicking in the list of workspaces and could not select multiple.
@Pesala Actually I was too hasty in responding: In the Windows side-panel:
-
When you select multiple workspaces, and select "Close" it does not work.
-
When you select a single workspace, and select "Close" it does work.
Do you know what I am doing wrong?
@lumbroso
You are right one can select multiple workspaces but not delete them.
I would call this a bug.
But select, click Del > Confirm is less clicks.
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
@lumbroso said in **Close multiple workspaces at once**:
Could you explain how to get the "Hibernate Inactive Workspaces" option?
Not sure about the context menu as the other replies mention, but if you go to Settings, you can get it through another three ways:
- Keyboard shortcut (you must assign it to whatever is convenient to you)
- Mouse Gesture (same as before)
- Command Chain (which you can assign to shortcut, mouse gesture, or even a button anywhere on the browser)
@lumbroso
I am sorry, I forgot this is not default.
Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization > Choose Tab.
On the right side open Context Menu > Move the entry to the right side.
Selection work as in every other app, Word, File Manager and so forth.
Shift+Click the first item then the last select all in between.
Ctrl+Click select items individually.
@mib2berlin OH MY GOSH WHY ARE YOU SORRY!!!!!!!!
THE MENU CUSTOMIZATION IS AMAZING!!!!
Thank you for teaching me both about that, and the "Hibernate inactive workspaces"
Wow, what a day of learning today! Love Vivaldi! Thanks for the amazing help!
@mib2berlin Just wanted to confirm I agree that this workflow is already an improvement.
Any suggestions on how to report the bug?
-
@lumbroso
Just add you select multiple workspaces in the windows panel and cant delete them.
I can add additional information to the report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you so much for guiding me. I just submitted a bug report documenting this problem and with your screenshot.
The ticket number is VB-116584.
I appreciate all you knowledge sharing and guidance! And thanks for working hard on quality assurance for the browser!
@lumbroso
NP, thank you for the report, confirmed.
I add some tags and a link here.
Cheers, mib