Hello,

Can I recommend a feature to close multiple workspaces at once?

Here's my problem:

I really like the way that Vivaldi does workspaces: It allows me to create a rabbit hole to focus on a specific topic, and while I am in a workspace, I am not distracted by anything else.

The problem is that I use a lot of workspaces, by which I create a workspace for each cognitive task.

Deleting a workspace is a huge pain: You have:

Open the workspace menu (click), then go select it in the menu (click), then right-click it (click), then select "Delete workspace" (click), then click "Delete" in the confirmation dialog (click).

So 5 clicks, then there's a long pause while the tabs are garbage collected. And then boom, you end up in some random place — some other tab in some other workspace!

At that point you can:

decide to find your way back to where you are coming from (and probably have lost your train of thought) or

decide to keep going deleting workspaces, in which case you have another series of 5 mind-numbings clicks to do, with one long wait, and one warp experience.

What I would like to do instead is:

Go to a "Manage workspaces" screen (maybe it has a keyboard shortcut, or maybe it's just in the "Windows" menu),

Select with a checkbox in front of each workspace, and

Click a button "Close all selected" — and/or, even a button "Close all workspaces" as an additional option.

This would address my only pain point with Vivaldi (being unable to close those workspaces makes the memory usage very bad).

Thanks!

Jérémie.