I'm mytified by what happens when I click a link in another application (such as my mail program) to open it in Vivaldi.

My startup settings have my homepage set to Start Page and Startup with Last Session.

Suppose Vivaldi is running, but no windows are open. When I click a link in my mail program, Vivaldi opens two windows: one with Start Page and one with the link destination. (I typically am unaware of the Start Page window until I close the front window.)

I really don't want more than one window open unless I deliberately launch the second window. How can I configure Vivaldi to make that the case?

I'm running MacOS Sequoia 15.4.1. This issue also occurs under Sonoma 14.7.5.