Friday poll: Quick Commands
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hello everyone!
It's high time for a new poll and this week it's about Quick Commands. Let us know, what you use Quick Commands for most frequently.
Head over to vivaldi.net to cast your vote.
Wishing you all a great weekend!
Aaron Translator
i have question abou this poll option:
To calculate something
how u can calculate n what exactly?
nvr saw this option or ability...?
Using:
Vivaldi Snapshop on Androids
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@disu1950 Press F2 and type in for example 5*5 and it gives you the result.
@jane-n missing options: to toggle features like mouse gestures on/off or tabs on the left/top