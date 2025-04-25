Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
i run 65" dual screens and whenever i load a site a white screen renders first
this burns my retinas because full screen white is VERY BRIGHT at dual 65"
please make the initial render surface black
this is an issue with AR glasses too
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.