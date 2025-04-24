"Disable/Enable Extension" in Extension-bar right-click menu
After looking at this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11P6DdI8HOo I realized I have way to many extensions. I'm 100% uniquely fingerprinted.
I'd like to be able to disable an extension from the right-click menu in the extension bar.
As it is now, you can REMOVE it, as in uninstall it, from the right-click menu, but to just temporarily DISABLE it you need to go into "Manage Extensions". It feels like it should be the other way around if anything, no?
Right-click menu on an extension: https://i.imgur.com/yNzMhmD.jpg
Reason: No unnecessary exposure to malicious extensions, no unnecessary fingerprinting, for a function you might only need to use once a fortnight. Off when not needed, right-click and turn on, when needed. Then right-click and turn off when not needed again.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Tippeviva
Hi, we have a request from 2018 already, please vote for it as it has only 27 user votes since then.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24358/disable-enable-extensions-from-toolbar?page=1
Thank you!
barbudo2005
Use extension SimpleExtManager:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/simpleextmanager/kniehgiejgnnpgojkdhhjbgbllnfkfdk
PS: This is MV3: SimpleExtManager Beta
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/simpleextmanager-beta/bbgbjeiedibajiehaenkindljahjkodi
