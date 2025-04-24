@andrenz said in Please allow whitelisting domains/addresses:

@yojimbo274064400 said in Please allow whitelisting domains/addresses: @andrenz, Curious to know what non-delivery failure message sender receives, do you know? Sorry what I meant was a company I have a bank account with can't send me emails even when I request them, like to reset my password or confirm my account. I don't know what is happening on there end. I posted something similar a couple years ago and a vivaldi employee said there mail server was configured in a less than ideal way and it was blocked by vivaldi for that reason. I tried again recently as I want to use my vivaldi address for everything.

If referring to this post Not receiving mail from reputable companies, filters not helping | Vivaldi Forum then AFAICS it addressed an issue with the ISP not the bank.

The bank has been around for over 160 years and has dozens of physical stores. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_of_New_Zealand

When next signed online with your bank send them a message seeking support for not receiving password reset codes; the bank should be able to tell you if the message was successfully sent or not, and if the latter why it failed.