Please allow whitelisting domains/addresses
-
This post is deleted!
-
Curious to know what non-delivery failure message sender receives, do you know?
-
This post is deleted!
-
@andrenz said in Please allow whitelisting domains/addresses:
@yojimbo274064400 said in Please allow whitelisting domains/addresses:
Curious to know what non-delivery failure message sender receives, do you know?
Sorry what I meant was a company I have a bank account with can't send me emails even when I request them, like to reset my password or confirm my account. I don't know what is happening on there end.
I posted something similar a couple years ago and a vivaldi employee said there mail server was configured in a less than ideal way and it was blocked by vivaldi for that reason. I tried again recently as I want to use my vivaldi address for everything.
⋮
If referring to this post Not receiving mail from reputable companies, filters not helping | Vivaldi Forum then AFAICS it addressed an issue with the ISP not the bank.
⋮
The bank has been around for over 160 years and has dozens of physical stores.
When next signed online with your bank send them a message seeking support for not receiving password reset codes; the bank should be able to tell you if the message was successfully sent or not, and if the latter why it failed.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@andrenz said in Please allow whitelisting domains/addresses:
⋮
I can't ask a bank to change there settings just for me, especially when I know everything works fine with yahoo and gmail. Plus this also happened with my old telco (also remedied by using yahoo or gmail.)
⋮
Let the bank first determine why you are not receiving the password reset message and then what they wish to do.
-
This post is deleted!