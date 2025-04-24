Rampant censorship on Vivaldi Social
Even though Mastodon and BlueSky pretend to welcome free speech, my personal experience and that of people I know tells a different story. I had hope Vivaldi Social would be different, but its not. Within two days of joining, I had two posts taken down, saying they spread "misinformation", the favorite word of tyrants worldwide. The first post was merely a polite reply to someone's post that contained false information. I didn't claim it was false, I only asked for a link to source material. That's a violation, evidently. The post with false info that I questioned stays up. The second post that got deleted made no health claims. It only suggested that parents question what doctors tell them and to take responsibility for their children's health. Even that simple, solid advice was too much for Vivaldi Social's aggressive moderators, who seem to be pushing their own agendas instead of enforcing community guidelines in an open and honest manner. (I did appeal to both deletions. Both appeals were rejected.) From what I can see, if you post anything that falls outside the establishment narrative or doesn't lean to the hard left, it's going to be deleted even if it's factual information. There's no tolerance for other points of view or even new science. Conform or be kicked off. I expected better from Vivaldi. I'm closing my Social account - what's the point of staying in what feels like the Borg collective? I'm also going to find a new web browser. Free speech is critical to free societies. Anyone or anything that limits free speech doesn't deserve your time or attention.
GroupNebula563
@TimoMalum Right, what are the posts in question? Can you link to them?
WerewolfAX Supporters
Well, honestly, the browser and the social stuff are two very separate things if you ask me. I, personally, avoid Mastodon for exactly the reason that it is known as quite an echo-chamber with sometimes very weird takes. I don't judge that, however. It's not my cup of tea and not good for my blood pressure, but since I know that the Mastodon platform is as it is, I prefer to use my right of free choice and just decide to not take part in there, while still accepting and respecting that others may like it.
The forum here, in comparison, which is also Vivaldi, has another climate. It is (luckily) mostly apolitical, but in some threads you still find both types of positions from the whole political spectrum. So basically, that's the free speech and free opinion stuff you mention. I never noticed that even critical opinions are getting blocked here, so I think this is more a Mastodon phenomenon and — correct me if I'm wrong — not only Vivaldi moderators are controlling the entire Mastodon network. So decisions are maybe not always made by Vivaldi mods. (Or is this an enclosed server? Don't know exactly).
But what I definitely know is that the Vivaldi Browser will surely not affect your “free speech” in any form. So switching because of Mastodon is a weird take. Just use your free and uncensored browser to join a Social Network that leans more into your preferred spectrum instead. Because on the browser side: Mozilla, for example, also had a Mastodon instance (closed by now) and Google “censored” a lot in their Gemini stuff, Microsoft made the controversial Recall Feature, some others have controversial investors etc. etc. - So … well … What to choose from?
But beside all of that:
Why has everything these days have to be political and categorized and labeled? I really hate that kind of development because it leads to more and more distance between people. And that distance more and more converts into overblocking and sometimes even physical violence because the rift between all the opinions and spectrums are only seen as hard contrasts and nobody ever things about all the things that lay in between. Really makes me sad. I often miss the “good old internet”: We still had some very emotional and brutal beefs here and there, sure, but at the end of the day, we shook our virtual hands and lived a good and free life. Without any need to put a "right/left/whatnot"-sign on everything and everyone.
Gerodot1964
What are you talking about? The forum has even cut back on the ability to put a dislikes under a post. A dictatorship of “good people.”
TravellinBob
Free speech......oh, the can of worms that is! I have no problem with people being able to say and write stuff that I disagree with, and I know full well that not everyone agrees with my views that I happily post on my blogs and Facebook accounts. What a boring world it would be if we all believed and thought the same things and agreed on everything!
BUT - there's always one of them! - I also believe that Free Speech can be an extremely dangerous and unfriendly thing. Some information, in my view, should not be public knowledge - how to make an atomic bomb, for instance (although I recall some years ago stories that such articles were freely available and thus could fall into the hands of terrorists). Articles or pictures supporting child abuse as a form of entertainment are also beyond the pale. There are countless others, I'm sure.
There HAS to be some kind of moderation, but the unsolved question (because there is no solution that will be acceptable to everyone) is where to draw the line dividing what is acceptable under Freedom of Speech and what isn't. There is not a social media platform in existance that has found any kind of a sweet spot yet - all are guilty of blocking stuff that should be freely available, and allowing other stuff that shouldn't see the light of day. Mastodon is no different, I guess (I don't use it so may be wrong - but I doubt it).
@TravellinBob I think one of the advantages of mastodon (vs traditional social media) is each server has its own rules. So if a user is unsatisfied with vivaldi's moderation practices, they can make an account on another server and still be part of the wider mastodon network.
New users on social media often face consequences for things they had no bad intention behind. If Someone doesn't like your comment , they may report you and new users face this unnecessary bias
Its relatable coz it happens twice with me on X.
Forum doesn't restrict you based on what you said, new users just have some basic guidelines. Mods only remove stuff if it's spam or advertises.