@TimoMalum said in Rampant censorship on Vivaldi Social:

I'm also going to find a new web browser.

Well, honestly, the browser and the social stuff are two very separate things if you ask me. I, personally, avoid Mastodon for exactly the reason that it is known as quite an echo-chamber with sometimes very weird takes. I don't judge that, however. It's not my cup of tea and not good for my blood pressure, but since I know that the Mastodon platform is as it is, I prefer to use my right of free choice and just decide to not take part in there, while still accepting and respecting that others may like it.

The forum here, in comparison, which is also Vivaldi, has another climate. It is (luckily) mostly apolitical, but in some threads you still find both types of positions from the whole political spectrum. So basically, that's the free speech and free opinion stuff you mention. I never noticed that even critical opinions are getting blocked here, so I think this is more a Mastodon phenomenon and — correct me if I'm wrong — not only Vivaldi moderators are controlling the entire Mastodon network. So decisions are maybe not always made by Vivaldi mods. (Or is this an enclosed server? Don't know exactly).

But what I definitely know is that the Vivaldi Browser will surely not affect your “free speech” in any form. So switching because of Mastodon is a weird take. Just use your free and uncensored browser to join a Social Network that leans more into your preferred spectrum instead. Because on the browser side: Mozilla, for example, also had a Mastodon instance (closed by now) and Google “censored” a lot in their Gemini stuff, Microsoft made the controversial Recall Feature, some others have controversial investors etc. etc. - So … well … What to choose from?

But beside all of that:

Why has everything these days have to be political and categorized and labeled? I really hate that kind of development because it leads to more and more distance between people. And that distance more and more converts into overblocking and sometimes even physical violence because the rift between all the opinions and spectrums are only seen as hard contrasts and nobody ever things about all the things that lay in between. Really makes me sad. I often miss the “good old internet”: We still had some very emotional and brutal beefs here and there, sure, but at the end of the day, we shook our virtual hands and lived a good and free life. Without any need to put a "right/left/whatnot"-sign on everything and everyone.