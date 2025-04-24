Vivaldi has become unusable since latest MacOS Sequoia update
Blank pages
Delays in loading
Dialog boxes, dropdowns don't stay open
It's not using a lot of memory, had to post this using Chrome. Not sure what is going on but need some fixes soon or I'm moving on.
This seems related to my recent post:
"Browser loads entirely blank after update"
My conclusion is the problems happened when I updated both MacOS and then Vivaldi on the same day. So I reverted to an older Vivaldi version, and it's functioning at least.
I had to work in Brave and Firefox for a day, felt handicapped.