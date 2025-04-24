Problems with normally Usage of Free ProtonVPN
Hello everybody,
i´m a new user of the vivaldi browser. I have activate the ProtonVPN in the free Version with a login of my vivaldi account credentials.
The Problem is that everytime when i want to open the vivaldi browser a window occurs with the message in the attached picture.
So everytime i need to fill in my credentials to close this window. As well as i click "abbrechen" the window also closes and when i hovering over the vpn label in the top of the searchlist the connection seems to be protected even tough.
Is this normal? How can i fix this problem. With this little problem the browser makes not 100% fun.
Kind regards and thank you for your help
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
This is issue VB-115787. We’re working on a fix for it.