Hello everybody,

i´m a new user of the vivaldi browser. I have activate the ProtonVPN in the free Version with a login of my vivaldi account credentials.

The Problem is that everytime when i want to open the vivaldi browser a window occurs with the message in the attached picture.

So everytime i need to fill in my credentials to close this window. As well as i click "abbrechen" the window also closes and when i hovering over the vpn label in the top of the searchlist the connection seems to be protected even tough.

Is this normal? How can i fix this problem. With this little problem the browser makes not 100% fun.

Kind regards and thank you for your help