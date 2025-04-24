Excellent browser – would love native Qwant integration
Vivaldi continues to impress with its rich features, customization options, and strong focus on privacy. As a user who values both functionality and data protection, I find Vivaldi to be one of the best browsers out there.
One feature I’d love to see in future updates is native integration of the Qwant search engine. While it’s currently possible to add Qwant manually or through an extension, having it available by default among the built-in search options would be a big plus – especially for users who prefer privacy-focused alternatives to mainstream search engines.
Given Vivaldi’s clear commitment to privacy, Qwant seems like a natural fit, and I believe many users would appreciate the convenience of having it readily available out of the box.
Thanks for a great product and for continuously listening to your community!
mib2berlin Soprano
@albin3006
Hi, it depends on your location, in Germany Quant is in the default search engine lists.
I don't know how this exactly work but this list is country dependent.
I confirm that Qwant is already added at first installation between the search engines.
You can try in settings/search/ pushing the button "restore defaults" and if you have added custom engines, check the box "keep custom searches", if you have a up to date Vivaldi it should also add Qwant among the others.
