Vivaldi continues to impress with its rich features, customization options, and strong focus on privacy. As a user who values both functionality and data protection, I find Vivaldi to be one of the best browsers out there.

One feature I’d love to see in future updates is native integration of the Qwant search engine. While it’s currently possible to add Qwant manually or through an extension, having it available by default among the built-in search options would be a big plus – especially for users who prefer privacy-focused alternatives to mainstream search engines.

Given Vivaldi’s clear commitment to privacy, Qwant seems like a natural fit, and I believe many users would appreciate the convenience of having it readily available out of the box.

Thanks for a great product and for continuously listening to your community!