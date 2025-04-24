[Address bar][Settings] Reformat the address field suggestions (VB-116187)

Does this mean we at some point will be able to change the priority of matches, since it's now a table that could theoretically have Up/Down arrows included?

[New][Settings][Keyboard] Per site priorities for website shortcuts: under “Privacy and Security → Website Permissions” (VB-116274)

The wording of this is kind of confusing:



Does Allow mean to prioritize the website's shortcuts over the Vivaldi's "Browser Priority Shortcuts" or the other way around?

Maybe better would be simply "Browser Priority Shortcuts: Allow/Block" to better match the wording of the Keyboard setting?

[Search] Update the “Add search dialog” (VB-116290)

Hmm, I kind of liked that it was possible to edit the search string directly in the dialog, but I suppose it was "confusing" to some users?