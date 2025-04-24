Per site priorities for website shortcuts – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3670.3
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, improve the website/browser keyboard shortcut situation and continue to work on improving the address bar.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ruarí @NotRuarioNoSiree full 128 MB package on manual update. We need to be consistent with delta updates. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
[Address bar][Settings] Reformat the address field suggestions (VB-116187)
Does this mean we at some point will be able to change the priority of matches, since it's now a table that could theoretically have Up/Down arrows included?
[New][Settings][Keyboard] Per site priorities for website shortcuts: under “Privacy and Security → Website Permissions” (VB-116274)
The wording of this is kind of confusing:
Does Allow mean to prioritize the website's shortcuts over the Vivaldi's "Browser Priority Shortcuts" or the other way around?
Maybe better would be simply "Browser Priority Shortcuts: Allow/Block" to better match the wording of the Keyboard setting?
[Search] Update the “Add search dialog” (VB-116290)
Hmm, I kind of liked that it was possible to edit the search string directly in the dialog, but I suppose it was "confusing" to some users?
-
@3dvs Incorrect, there deltas here, just like every snapshot
- Windows x64 = 12M
- Windows Arm64 = 9.7M
- Windows x86 = 6.3M
- Mac Universal Binary = 41M
Each of which is referenced in their respective autoupdate meta data and tested by us before release.
If you did not get it I presume you were on an older version or had some other issue. Also possible that you hit some unknown bug that causes it not to apply for you but deltas exist and are working in testing.
-
REGRESSION in the "Add New Workspace Rule" feature? (See Settings/Tabs/Workspaces - "Open Websites in Workspaces Automatically")
The button to add a new Workspace rule disappears - becomes inaccessable, if there are more than 4 rules - because the button becomes covered by Rule #3 and #4.
Anyone else?
-
@Ruarí maybe it happens when auto-update going in background.
Anyway, I prefer auto-update.
-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@3dvs: The only package here that is 128M is the Windows Arm64 build. Can you confirm that is what you are running as I would like to play around with a setup similar to yours to make sure there is no issue here.
-
@3dvs: What do you mean? Deltas are used for autoupdate and background autoupdate is the norm/default and hence most tested configuration.
-
If you did not get it I presume you were on an older version
@3dvs: To clarify that point, you will not get a delta if you are running a build that is more than one snapshot back. For snapshots we generally only create a delta from the last snapshot, nothing more unless we are specifically testing something related to updates or if we skipped autoupdate due to a known issue that caused us to disable it last time.
So if you went from a couple snapshots back to this one you will not get a delta and that is entirely expected.
-
I have windows 10 pro 20h2 , 4gb ram x64 processor , 64bit vivaldi.
I update all updates. So, it's unlikely I missed last one iirc.
I don't know auto-update uses delta or not.
Delta is when I manual update and smaller package.
My theory is auto update uses delta 12mb package and since it's already going as I have auto update checked in settings. , so when I do manual through menu, it downloads 128mb full package.
-
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
No, this is just a visual change
[Search] Update the “Add search dialog” (VB-116290)
Hmm, I kind of liked that it was possible to edit the search string directly in the dialog, but I suppose it was "confusing" to some users?
Yes, you can still easily edit in the settings
-
I have windows 10 pro 20h2 , 4gb ram x64 processor , 64bit vivaldi.
Then the full package is 123M
I don't know auto-update uses delta or not.
All updates (outside of manually downloading and running the installer) will use delta if a delta is avilable.
Delta is when I manual update and smaller package.
Nope, that is not correct. Once again, "all updates (outside of manually downloading and running the installer) will use delta if a delta is avilable."
My theory is auto update uses delta 12mb package and since it's already going as I have auto update checked in settings. , so when I do manual through menu, it downloads 128mb full package.
Maybe, but then it would be a low priority issue. Few stable stream users would do this and that is the focus. Snapshots are really only for testing. They are not considered a supported stream in their own right.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@3dvs I just manually updated from the last Snapshot, Windows 10 22H2 - using Help > Check for Updates like I always do.
Content of my
AppData\Local\Temp\VivaldiUpdate-21hvxgxrtnuimk9ii79q6w\8912_1028408475folder is:
setup.exe 5,36 M 24.04.2025 14:32 -a-- setup.7.4.3664.3-7.4.3670.3.x64.delta.7z 81,81 k 24.04.2025 12:23 -a-- Vivaldi.7.4.3664.3-7.4.3670.3.x64.delta.7z 11,04 M 24.04.2025 12:36 -a-- Vivaldi.7.4.3664.3-7.4.3670.3.x64.delta.7z.cab 11,13 M 24.04.2025 14:32 -a--
That comes to about 28MB.
The CAB file contains the two 7Z files and is the only thing that was downloaded.
If you want to know exactly what's downloaded look at the XML used by the updater:
https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/win/appcast.x64.xml
There you can see the delta update download url and the value:
sparkle:deltaFrom="7.4.3664.3"specifies what versions are valid for delta updates.
-
@Ruarí There's another possible explanation, JS mod patching.
@3dvs Do you use JS mods, either one you maintain for yourself or one you got from the modifications category?
If so, then note that the patching required to run them in your Vivaldi install will always prevent delta updates from working. If you want delta updates, you must ensure you undo all your patches before you attempt to update every time.
-
@AltCode no mods, not even css