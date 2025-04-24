Can't enable syncing
Since few months ago syncing to my account stopped. I tried re-login but no luck. When I tap on Sync and then Log in screen goes back to settings menu. If I do it few more times phone tells me Vivaldi crashes often do I want to clear chase.
I have tried clearing chase, uninstalling and reinstalling. Still can't login. I can click on create new account and then it takes me to the create new account. Same problem on my tablet.
My phone is Samsung S23U and tablet is Samsung S9
@relooped
Hi, in most cases this is a network issue, I sync 3 Vivaldi installs on 3 devices with 3 different user accounts, no problem.
Are the devices all in the same network?
Disable WiFi and use mobile data to test this.
@mib2berlin
Hi, I have tried different wifi networks and mobile networks. Same. Just now tried with 4g and same thing.
@relooped
Hm, I can remember a bug with sync for some users but this was fixed iirc, are you up to date?
You can try to install the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) for 7.4, it is independent to your stable install.
@mib2berlin
I have latest version and just tried snapshot. Same . Crashes when I tap Log In button.
Then I changed my phone language to English to make a video to show the behavior and it didn't crash anymore. My phone language was in Estonian (Eesti) before. Now it's syncing fine. Maybe there is something wrong with localisation.
@relooped
Oh, very strange error, if you can reproduce it you can make a bug report.
Maybe some users struggling with sync had the same issue.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for bringing it to our attention.
I was able to reproduce the issue and have reported it to the dev team.