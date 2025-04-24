We have added a new page on themes.vivaldi.net, where logged in users can view all the themes they've given a rating to.

To visit the page, click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the page and select “Rated themes”.

Alternatively, go to themes.vivaldi.net/myrated.

To rate themes, you need to have installed them while being logged in to your Vivaldi account. When you've done that, you'll see the rating option on the theme's page.

We encourage you to rate the themes you've installed. It helps to boost the best themes and gives you a way to keep track of your favorite themes and their creators.