jane.n Vivaldi Team
We have added a new page on themes.vivaldi.net, where logged in users can view all the themes they've given a rating to.
To visit the page, click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the page and select “Rated themes”.
Alternatively, go to themes.vivaldi.net/myrated.
To rate themes, you need to have installed them while being logged in to your Vivaldi account. When you've done that, you'll see the rating option on the theme's page.
We encourage you to rate the themes you've installed. It helps to boost the best themes and gives you a way to keep track of your favorite themes and their creators.
@jane-n suppose we download a theme without being logged in, (and rating requires log in) , will the theme be associated with my rated themes if I rate it later?
We forgot to log in before clicking download button, and" wanna add it to account", looks like we have to go to settings themes uninstall log in reinstall , would we have to in my example
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@3dvs said in View rated themes:
@jane-n suppose we download a theme without being logged in, (and rating requires log in) , will the theme be associated with my rated themes if I rate it later?
It doesn't matter when you rate a theme, all that matters is that you have rated it.