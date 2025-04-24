Add Borders to Tiled Tabs (that are not stacked) - i.e. easy visual way to identify tiled groups
-
when you are tiling tabs without stacking, there is no way to tell which tile group the tab belongs to.
e.g.
Tab 1 Tab 2 Tab 3 Tab A Tab B Tab C
both numbered tabs and alphabetical tabs are tiled on my browser
a better representing would be something like
|Tab 1 Tab 2 Tab 3||Tab A Tab B Tab C|
you could even make it different colors these bars or whatnot, so they don't look like stacks.
the point is just a visual way to see that tabs belong to a tile group