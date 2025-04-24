when you are tiling tabs without stacking, there is no way to tell which tile group the tab belongs to.

e.g.

Tab 1 Tab 2 Tab 3 Tab A Tab B Tab C

both numbered tabs and alphabetical tabs are tiled on my browser

a better representing would be something like

|Tab 1 Tab 2 Tab 3||Tab A Tab B Tab C|

you could even make it different colors these bars or whatnot, so they don't look like stacks.

the point is just a visual way to see that tabs belong to a tile group