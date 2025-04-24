Backup vivaldi with everything!
-
Is there an extension or a method to backup everything from vivaldi.
Last time i tried to backup my whole profile, the new vivaldi install rejected the old profile.
I have extensions installed, which no longer exist.
Cloud backup is no option for me!
Thank you
Bingbot
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Bingbot
Hi, I have used a backup several times, maybe not a backup from version 6 in Vivaldi 7.3.
Did you delete the new profile \Default before you copy the backup over?
Important, you cant use a backup from one Windows system for another.
Some parts are encrypted with the Windows user ID, passwords and extensions for example.
Even it is not a backup sync is really the best way to do it.
If you have security or privacy reservations, nobody can read your data, nobody knows your encryption password.
Vivaldi is not Google.
-
ohh Hi!
yeah i want to move the profile over to a new computer.
basically almost the same Vivaldi version.
I dont use a master password, not even windows password.
How can I do that?
Its a lot work to setup everything again in the new profile.
(import password and booksmarks, but its the least data to backup)
I know Firefox has a tool to backup the whole profile into one file, so that you can migrate it. Something like that for Vivaldi aswell?
(I guess this strips the profile from all the encryptions and stuff )
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Bingbot
To do the transfer manually is a lot of work too and there is no solution for extensions, cookies and it is tricky to move sessions, workspaces and so forth.
There is a thread about to do it by hand.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-vivaldi-back-up-extra-steps?page=1