ram usage increased
baris.sehri Ambassador
after the last update, vivaldi started to use %20 of ram! it was very laggy before.
most of the time it was freezing for 10–15 seconds on first open. this was kind of fixed I think. I am not aware if it's happening lately. before the last update, it was super laggy. now with the latest update I am seeing that the ram usage doubled.
anybody else is seeing these issues on macOS?
@baris-sehri I had a non-responsive app after I updated MacOS, then Vivaldi on April 23rd. Reverted to previous Vivaldi version for kind of a fix.
I used Brave as a temp backup, now that's a RAM pig!
baris.sehri Ambassador
@StrobeT4 I double-checked it again today, I thought maybe I was wrong, but no! I open 4 tabs, and it starts killing it. they never had proper macOS maintenance TBH, always bugs, and problems.
brave is using more ram in your system?
@baris-sehri Yes I found Brave using more memory on an M1 era Mac.
I run a lot of open tabs with a hibernation function for them in VIvaldi. But Brave was not as efficient in that respect.