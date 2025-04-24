Unable to Edit the Menu That Appears When I Right‑Click Items Inside a Bookmarks Folder
mib2berlin Soprano
@NinuHou
Hi, please check Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization > Bookmark Bar:
You can open the help page with F1 and search, in this case:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
Thank you for your reply.
However, the three options in Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization - Bookmark Bar / Bookmark Bar Button / Bookmark List - do not correspond to the right-click menu in my image. I suspect I haven't found the correct control for it, but the three bookmark categories definitely aren't it.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
mib2berlin Soprano
@NinuHou
Hm, you are correct, this is bookmark bar button, it is not the correct place.
At moment am not even sure you can change it, I am sorry.