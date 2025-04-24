Xiaomi Mix Flip External Screen missing Vivaldi browser
kiriakopoulos
WIth Flip Phones, for example Xiaomi Mix Flip, there are application that are available to add in the outer home screen.
You can have selected apps that can be run in that screen for convinience.
So... Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox are available but Vivaldi not.
The video below shows a detailed view of this functionality.
mib2berlin Soprano
@kiriakopoulos
Hi, I would call this a bug not a feature, if you want you can report it.
I know the team have foldables to test this but no idea about the Xiaomi devices.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
kiriakopoulos
@kiriakopoulos said in Xiaomi Mix Flip External Screen missing Vivaldi browser:
Thank you for the immidiate response! I added it as a bug report.