WIth Flip Phones, for example Xiaomi Mix Flip, there are application that are available to add in the outer home screen.

You can have selected apps that can be run in that screen for convinience.

So... Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox are available but Vivaldi not.

The video below shows a detailed view of this functionality.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpG3yCORl0g