Browser loads entirely blank after update
I updated to Vivaldi for MacOS 7.3.3635.11.
Next restart I got a blank window. Only the Vivaldi logo in centre and "Made with heart in Europe" at bottom. No menu bar, no toolbar, no scrollbar, no Close/Minimize/Maximize buttons. [See screenshot below]
Clicking "Vivaldi" dropdown menu does not contain "Preferences" option, so I can't investigate further. Also "Tools" dropdown is unresponsive.
I can create new windows, but they are also blank.
I've restarted Vivaldi and rebooted. Same result.
I don't see how to generate an error log (it's not crashing). Is there a hotkey for that?
Additional note:
I updated my MacOS from Sequoia 15.4 to 15.4.1. Then on restart I updated various browsers, including Vivaldi. That is when the trouble started.
I see other users posting related issues, like high RAM use, non-loading pages. Seems related to these two updates together, MacOS and Vivaldi.
My fix:
I downgraded to Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9. That was the previous version that operated well for me. Now at least it's usable.
Any sites added in the side panel?
@Chas4
No side panel was visible. I use vertical tabs on the left side, and those were missing as well as the Vivaldi web panel.
Tho my question is did you add any sites to the side panel?
@Chas4 Yes I had 1 site added. Please explain the relevance to my issue.