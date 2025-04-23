I updated to Vivaldi for MacOS 7.3.3635.11.

Next restart I got a blank window. Only the Vivaldi logo in centre and "Made with heart in Europe" at bottom. No menu bar, no toolbar, no scrollbar, no Close/Minimize/Maximize buttons. [See screenshot below]

Clicking "Vivaldi" dropdown menu does not contain "Preferences" option, so I can't investigate further. Also "Tools" dropdown is unresponsive.

I can create new windows, but they are also blank.

I've restarted Vivaldi and rebooted. Same result.

I don't see how to generate an error log (it's not crashing). Is there a hotkey for that?