Missing "Create Shortcut" on tab menu?
I am unable to find the "Create Shortcut" menu option in the tab right click menu. I have seen this referenced in Vivaldi documentation. What am I missing?
@drdaveradio said in Missing "Create Shortcut" on tab menu?:
Create Shortcut
Could it be: "Make sure the browser window isn’t maximized and your Desktop or File Manager/Finder folder is visible"?
Vivaldi not maximized and file manager is visible adjacent the Vivaldi window.
mib2berlin Soprano
@drdaveradio
Hi, no issues here, specs in my signature.
Do you edit the menu customization?
This should be in the tab menu in Settings > Menu Customization:
I just don't see that menu option.
I found it in the menu for the forums tab, but not all tabs display it.
mib2berlin Soprano
@drdaveradio
Some pages does not provide it, can you post a link for testing?
Seems to be working now. Not sure what changed. Thanks for the quick responses.