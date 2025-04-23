Browser scrolls directly to the bottom of the page.
-
I have a strange behavior with the browser on Windows. I notice when I go to the website from Bitwarden (https://bitwarden.com) it scrolls directly to the bottom of the page, this happens with every page except the main page. So far I have only the issue with this website, but this issue I don't have with other browsers, so it looks something in Vivaldi.
Maybe someone did see this before?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@dvanleur No such issue here. Try deleting your cookies for that site in Settings, Privacy and Security, Show Saved Cookies. If that does not solve the problem:
Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
Please provide your OS and Vivaldi versions when reporting issues.
-
@dvanleur, no such issue here, it only ocurres when I push the middle button of the Mouse, with which I activate the auto scroll.
Maybe ckeaning or changing the Mouse solve the problem.
In a laptop also the Touchpad can cause this, eg contamination or moisture