More smart address bar?
I'm probably missing something obvious here.
When I start typing an address, Vivaldi suggests pages from my browser history. This can be quite annoying in certain cases:
Typing "you" often brings up specific videos first, instead of suggesting youtube.com.
Similarly, typing "re" suggests previously visited Reddit threads rather than the main reddit.com page.
I'm used to how Firefox handles this: it prioritizes the most frequently visited page, which, for "you" and "re", would typically be the main YouTube and Reddit pages.
Am I overlooking a setting in Vivaldi that controls this?
Streptococcus
@sorgel
In Settings > Address Bar there is a checkbox for "Enable Search Suggestions". In Settings > Search there are checkboxes for Allow Search Suggestions for Address Field and Search Field.
If you uncheck those there should be no more such suggestions.
@Streptococcus, nice, thank you