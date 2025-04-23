I'm probably missing something obvious here.

When I start typing an address, Vivaldi suggests pages from my browser history. This can be quite annoying in certain cases:

Typing "you" often brings up specific videos first, instead of suggesting ⁠youtube.com. Similarly, typing "re" suggests previously visited Reddit threads rather than the main ⁠reddit.com page.

I'm used to how Firefox handles this: it prioritizes the most frequently visited page, which, for "you" and "re", would typically be the main YouTube and Reddit pages.

Am I overlooking a setting in Vivaldi that controls this?