Append Vivaldi Brand doesn't work anymore
I have that checked but it seems it was broken in a update some time in the past few months
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Chas4 Seems to work fine here, tested in Vivaldi 7.3 Stable on Win10:
sec-ch-ua: "Google Chrome";v="134", "Chromium";v="134", "Not:A-Brand";v="24", "Vivaldi";v="7.3"
It's important to note: This setting does not change the User-Agent header and never has, it only changes the
sec-ch-uaheader.
@TbGbe Good catch, edited
@Pathduck How is the sec-ch-ua header different from a regular user agent header?
@Chas4 You can read about it here:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Reference/Headers/Sec-CH-UA
And Vivaldi's view and why the setting came to exist:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/technology/client-hints-or-client-lies/
And:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/miscellaneous/user-agent-brand-masking/
In short, it's a friggin' mess invented by Google, as if the user-agent header wasn't already abused enough by crap websites...