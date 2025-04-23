Weblink in other program results in welcome screen
When I click on a weblink in another program (e.g. Evernote or Protonmail) Vivaldi opens a new tab showing the welcome screen (vivaldi:welcome), but does not open the weblink.
How can I fix this? I'm stil new to Vivaldi, and could not find the proper setting.
Thanks
@TonRullmann When the browser window with Welcome page tab comes up, hit Ctrl+W to close it and ext Vivaldi. That should fix it.
@DoctorG Thanks. I tried, but that just closes the newly opened tab, and I still don't get a new tab with the page the weblink points to.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@TonRullmann After exiting Vivaldi, click in external program again and Windows should open the URL in Vivaldi.
//edit:
Worked for me, i tested in 7.3.3635.11 Windows 11 23H2.
Or had you deletef the file First Run in Vivaldi profile folder, thinking it was not needed?
@DoctorG Thank you, it works! I forgot the exit Vivaldi step - sorry. Links open fine now.
@TonRullmann said in Weblink in other program results in welcome screen:
Thank you, it works
Glad to had helped you