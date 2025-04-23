Add Favorite pages.
Add Favorite Pages in Start Page, its like bookmarks but customizable page i want not have to be in bookmark or to visit it ones.
Pesala Ambassador
@Terox3 Settings, General, Startup, Specific Pages.
@Pesala only 1 Page not many pages...
mib2berlin Soprano
@Terox3
Hi, there are Top Sites on the Dashboard view, do you meant this?
The pages are added automatically, depends on how often you use it.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/start-page-dashboard/
@mib2berlin Top site it change i want way to be fixed sites there are similar to that in Edge and brave.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Terox3
Hm, Brave use a mix of Top Sites and Speed Dial, this is not possible at moment in Vivaldi.
I bet this is one of the 6000 feature requests we have already.
Please search the request forum section or make a new request.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin found way, i put the pages i want in 1 bookmark folder i set it as speed dial, and start page now became like brave one.