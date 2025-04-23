Swedish moose migrating in real time
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Always worth a click.
Even ‘The Guardian’ has already discovered it:
"Sweden
Millions tune in for three-week live stream of Sweden’s moose migration"
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/apr/15/millions-tune-in-for-three-week-live-stream-of-swedens-moose-migration
"Opinion
The most gripping thing I’m watching on my phone? Swedish moose migrating in real time"
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/apr/23/watching-phone-swedish-moose-migrating-slow-tv
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ingolftopf Direct link:
Den stora älgvandringen | SVT Play
Should be playable outside Sweden... at least it plays from Norway and from Holland using the VPN. It's very soothing TV
The Norwegian broadcaster NRK has done similar "slow TV" over the years:
Svalbard minutt for minutt - NRK TV
Hurtigruten minutt for minutt - NRK TV
Reinflytting minutt for minutt - NRK TV
But the Swedes have made a yearly tradition of it which is nice
-
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@Pathduck I'm in Canada and it plays fine without using any VPN
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@Pathduck @mathieulefrancois
Thank you for your nice advice.