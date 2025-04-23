I'm new to Vivaldi and I really appreciate its flexibility.

The only thing I really miss from Chrome is this button:



If I am in a normal tab and I want to switch rapidly to an already open private tab, or the other way around, in Vivaldi I have to tap on the tab switcher button, then tap on private icon, then tap on the private tab (even if there is only a private tab open).

In Chrome I only have to tap that button and I immediately land on the private tab.

Brave also has the same button with the same funcionality.