How do I "lock" pinned tabs like how the Arc browser handles it?
Ditto. I'm doing a full migration from Arc to Vivaldi and it's been a hard migration so far, but due to tab syncing and workspaces, Vivaldi seems to be the right choice. Now I'm looking for a way to lock pinned tabs as if once I pinned let's say the homepage for YouTube; once I do a restart of the browser even after watching several videos from said pinned tab, the pinned tab will open with the YouTube homepage as always no matter what. Thank you!