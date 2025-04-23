Add "Open external links in background" option
-
AndreasE23
Please add an option that allows Vivaldi to stay in the background while opening links from third party applications.
With e.g. Firefox as standard browser, clicking on a link in another application (e.g. Mail, Newsreader, whatever) causes Firefox tho open this link in the background, while the focus remains on the current application, thus allowing me to continue my reading and to review the linked content later. With Vivaldi, the focus annoyingly switches to the browser each and every time I click on a link, thus interrupting my reading experience. I have not (yet?) found a way to change this behavior, but honestly, it drives me crazy –– and is the one thing that prevents me from switching to Vivldi as my standard browser.
-
it has been asked several times during the years, nothing has been done by the devs in that direction.