Messagerie Vivaldi
Bermi63130
comment créer une messagerie vivaldi.net?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Bermi63130 You can only use a vivaldi.net-mail-account after the account is unlocked.
Your forum posts need to be upvoted by others, you need to participate at vivaldi.social and use Vivaldi Sync regularly. After a few days or weeks you will get a mail that the vivaldi.net account is unlocked.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Bermi63130 Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
Bermi63130
@DoctorG Thank you very much doctorG but what does sync mean?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
