ERROR Gn: NG02100
-
Page not showing correct content in VMware Aria Operations for Logs. The page not showing all content is when I go to Management and Usage Reports. When pressing F12 i Vivaldi browser i see the error Gn: NG02100. In main.js:1 i see thei: function WX(l, ...c) {
l.error(...c)
}
How do I fix that?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@lillebibi Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@DoctorG When i use another profile that has many extensions it works. When i change to the other profile that has no extensions it does not work. Can i clean the profile so it will work?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@lillebibi
Hi, this sounds more like a broken profile, some users have rather issues with many extensions.
I would not trust such a profile anymore, it need only a few minutes to get a working Vivaldi with sync.
Or you can copy important files over, bookmarks, passwords for example.
It depends on how much you have customized Vivaldi.